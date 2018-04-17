header decal
17 Apr 2018

Manchester City: 5 teams that scored the most goals in a single Premier League season

Manchester City: 5 teams that scored the most goals in a single Premier League season

As Manchester City chase down the Premier League's record for goals scored, RealSport look at the five teams that found the net the most in a single season.

(Photo credit: Harald Loos / Puma SE)

For much of this season, it seemed an inevitability that Manchester City would break the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season. Their prolific rate of scoring has decreased slightly in recent weeks but it remains eminently achievable.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 93 goals and have five games remaining. They need another 11 to surpass the record total set by Chelsea eight years ago.

To put their goal scoring into context, Manchester City have already matched their own Premier League record: set when they won their first title in 2012. But there are teams they are yet to catch.

Here are five sides that have scored the most in a single Premier League campaign.

