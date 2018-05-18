Manchester City: 5 reasons why their record-breaking side aren't the Premier League's best ever

Reuters/Carl Recine

When Manchester City had the Premier League effectively stitched up by the halfway point of the competition, it was only inevitable that people would start heralding them as one of the best teams to grace the English top division.

From that point - again inevitably - Pep Guardiola's side have hardly enjoyed the sort of success that many had suspected they might.

That doesn't stop them from being in with a shout of being the best Premier League side ever, of course. But there are a number of reasons that stand against them.

Here are five of those reasons.﻿