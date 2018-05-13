Manchester United: 5 possible transfer targets this summer

(Photo Credit: Reuters/Matthew Childs)

Why does success feel so much like a failure?

That’s the overriding question for this season at Manchester United. José Mourinho might have finished second and have one hand on the FA Cup, but few would suggest that the journey has been pleasant. His side have been torturous to watch all year, milling victories from footballing gristle.

The Portuguese looks set to fork out another wad of cash this summer as he tries to lay another layer of gold paint on an engine that is sputtering badly. Here are five possible signings that could help him usurp Pep Guardiola next year.