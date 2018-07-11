Liverpool: Would Juventus striker Paulo Dybala be a good signing?

Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Argentinian news outlet TyC Sport have reported today that Paulo Dybala is the subject of interest from Liverpool and they could pay up to £80 million for his services.

Dybala featured this summer at the World Cup for Argentina, though he struggled to get into the side ahead of Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and Sergio Aguero.

The 24-year-old has a growing reputation and has already won seven trophies at Juventus over the course of his three seasons there.

But where will he fit in at Liverpool?

A dangerous front four

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are one of the most formidable attacking trios in the Premier League at the moment. But imagine if Liverpool added a player like Dybala to the mix?

At the moment the team lacks that true out-and-out striker. Players like Daniel Sturridge, Christian Benteke, and Divock Origi have failed to put their stamp on the position when given the opportunity but Dybala could be the right fit for the team.

Reuters/ALBERT GEA

He is an intelligent footballer who will suit playing with the other creative players that Liverpool have at their disposal. Dybala can play anywhere in the final third, which will suit Liverpool’s fluid attacking system that they currently have in place.

Last season the team relied heavily on Mo Salah carried the can with 32 goals. After him, there was a sizable drop off in goalscoring with Firmino next with 15 goals. Mane had ten goals, and the rest of the squad all chipped in with no more than three goals each.

Dybala would give Liverpool another player capable of scoring 20+ goals - something they actually could do with if they are to compete for honours.

This past season he scored 22 goals in 33 Serie A games, an impressive return. With the attacking players that Liverpool have, there is no reason why he can’t match that tally this coming season if he were to sign at Anfield.

Style of play

Dybala is not too dissimilar a player to ones that Liverpool have and he will compliment their abilities.

He is capable of scoring all types of goals, from tap-ins to 30-yard screamers. His creativity will be an asset and will help other players score goals.

Reuters/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Liverpool’s counter-attacking style that they implement so well will also be enhanced with Dybala, such is his quickness and want to break in behind defenders at any given opportunity.

Comparisons to Lionel Messi would be silly, but Dybala shares some similar traits. He is very good with the ball at his feet and can break past players with ease.

Positionally, he normally plays in attacking midfield, but he is equally effective up front. The fact that he can play in and around the final third means he will be an ideal fit for Liverpool who generally plays without a striker, but with a few attack-minded players.

Dybala last season

His 22 Serie A goals last season look even more impressive when you consider that Dybala played most of the season behind Gonzalo Higuain in the Juventus attack.

In his five games played as a striker, Dybala proved his abilities with five goals - an impressive return.

He was the clubs top scorer, but he also led the way in many other areas:

This is a footballer who will make a great impact wherever he plays, such is his talent.

If Liverpool can sign him for £80 million, then they would get a bargain. He would solidify their attacking core and give them another natural goalscorer who would fit in their current system perfectly.

