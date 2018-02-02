Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 key battles

(Photo credit: Paul Townley)

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to race out of the blocks as they did against Manchester United in midweek when they travel to Anfield this Sunday as they face Liverpool in which a win could potentially take them as high as third.

Liverpool are the current occupiers of the bronze medal position, though, and they will be confident of keeping hold of it after halting their recent bump of poor form with a simple win over Huddersfield Town.

The game should be one of the increasingly rare occasions where a top-six clash fully delivers on its promise of premium entertainment.

In Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, the Premier League's two top scorers will be going head-to-head, but where will the match be decided?