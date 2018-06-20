Liverpool: Goalkeeping target Alisson should choose Real Madrid

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Last season, Brazil's first choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, burst onto the scene as his Roma side made it deep in the Champions League.

A number of reports across both the Spanish and Italian press have suggested Real Madrid and Roma are nearing an agreement for the goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has been in high-demand this summer but signing for the current European champions makes sense on a number of levels.

English interest

The Brazilian international shot-stopper had been strongly linked with a move away from Roma this summer after a stellar campaign. Starring in his side’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, he helped secure a third-place finish in Serie A.

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs who have been linked to the goalkeeper this summer. Jurgen Klopp’s side’s need for a new number one were amplified by the struggles of Loris Karius in the Champions League final, ironically played against Madrid following a semi-final triumph over Roma.

Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Chelsea were also mentioned in relation to the former Internacional goalkeeper with increasing uncertainty surrounding the future of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian himself was linked with a move to the Spanish capital – where his young children still reside – and his contract at Stamford Bridge expires next season.

Alisson recently told reporters after Brazil defeated Austria in a recent international friendly that he would have preferred his future clarified ahead of the World Cup, in quotes cited by Diario AS: “My belief and desire is for everything to be sorted ahead of the World Cup.

“These dates are not up to me and everything is up to my agents but if there is no resolution before the tournament begins, it will need to wait a while as my entire focus will be with Brazil.”

Madrid goalkeeping problems

Los Blancos were unsuccessful in their attempts to land Athletic Club Bilbao’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in January.

David de Gea’s number two at international level for Spain, the highly-rated shot-stopper eventually penned a new long-term contract at San Mames.

REUTERS/Phil Noble

Keylor Navas has been the first choice at Madrid since the departure of Iker Casillas in 2015 and has been instrumental in the three consecutive Champions League victories since.

The Costa Rican has come under intense pressure and scrutiny due to the failed pursuit of De Gea that year and occasional high-profile errors.

Zidane departure key

While Navas has generally proved dependable - although admittedly not at an elite level - he had the full trust and confidence of boss Zinedine Zidane. Now that the Frenchman has departed, the former Levante goalkeeper has lost his key ally at the club.

President Florentino Perez has been the main instigator for a new shot-stopper over the years with Zidane constantly downplaying the need for a new goalkeeper.

Julen Lopetegui is the new man in at the Bernabeu but it is unlikely he will prevent Perez from making the moves he wants in the transfer market.

Whilst a deal has not yet been struck for Alisson, the valuations are no longer far apart and a move could be concluded following on from the World Cup.

