Liverpool climb high, Tottenham drop out: RealSport's European Power Rankings - May

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

What a month it's been.

A lot has happened since April's edition of the RealSport Power Rankings with the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals taking place and most of the titles in Europe's big leagues wrapped up.﻿

Barcelona and Manchester City have been at the top all season but the former unceremoniously crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Roma 3-0 and the latter were put to the sword by Liverpool's front three, who have continued their march to the title.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich finally got the big game they've been waiting for and just fell short, while Manchester United have quietly been improving under Jose Mouri﻿nho.

Roma made a serious case to be included after their incredible win over Barcelona but swiftly undid their good work with the suicidal high-line against Liverpool.

Tottenham drifting to yet another trophyless campaign has seen them drop out.

So who makes the top ten? Take a look: