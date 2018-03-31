Liverpool: 5 Players Who Could Join Naby Keita in Midfield

(Photo Credit: Steindy)

Naby Keita’s not the Messiah, he’s just a very talented boy.

From the coverage of the imminent move to Liverpool, however, you’d be forgiven for thinking he is the remedy to all the club’s midfield ills.

Brilliant though he is, there’s room for another midfield recruit at Anfield this Summer, particularly with Emre Can likely to depart. As reported by James Nalton for This Is Anfield, Klopp prefers to use a 4-3-3 formation, with Jordan Henderson fielded in a more attacking role alongside the RB Leipzig powerhouse. There’s a space in Liverpool’s midfield, and there are five candidates who could reasonably fill it.