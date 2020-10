REUTERS/Lee Smith

Liverpool's Champions-League-final-reaching season has enabled many players to flourish on the global stage.

Now, for eight of their players, another global stage has presented itself: the World Cup itself.

With the dynamics of international football a far cry from those of the domestic game, it remains to be seen who will thrive in Russia and who will not.

Who is expected to have the biggest impact? RealSport pick out five candidates.