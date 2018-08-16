header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

16 Aug 2018

Liverpool: 3 ways the Reds could set up this season

Liverpool: 3 ways the Reds could set up this season

With a wealth of midfield options and no clear centre-back pairing, there's plenty of potential variations for Jurgen Klopp to use this season.

Jump To

Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Backed by most as the likeliest challengers to Manchester City this season, Liverpool made a bright start to their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 demolition of West Ham on Saturday.

With Naby Keita and Alisson enjoying comfortable debuts, fellow new recruits Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri watched from the bench as Jurgen Klopp enjoyed the new options at his disposal.

The Reds have kept all their stars this summer and added quality in the right areas, giving Klopp his best chance yet of ending the Reds' long wait for a Premier League title. 

With that in mind, here are three different systems Klopp could utilise to lead his side to glory this season:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy