Liverpool: 3 ways the Reds could set up this season

Backed by most as the likeliest challengers to Manchester City this season, Liverpool made a bright start to their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 demolition of West Ham on Saturday.

With Naby Keita and Alisson enjoying comfortable debuts, fellow new recruits Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri watched from the bench as Jurgen Klopp enjoyed the new options at his disposal.

The Reds have kept all their stars this summer and added quality in the right areas, giving Klopp his best chance yet of ending the Reds' long wait for a Premier League title.

With that in mind, here are three different systems Klopp could utilise to lead his side to glory this season: