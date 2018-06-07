Liverpool: 3 reasons why Klopp should steer clear of Xherdan Shaqiri

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

It has become something of a trope in recent seasons that Stoke City, despite their reputation as a 'rugby team', had a number of players with an innate capacity to play football at the highest level.

With Bojan, Marko Arnautovic and, perhaps the most mercurial of them all, Xherdan Shaqiri, it seems incredible that Stoke would ever find themselves in a scenario where they might be threatened by relegation.

And yet with Bojan sent out into the cold and Arnautovic sold to rivals West Ham, it was left to Shaqiri, the stocky Swiss forward, to save Stoke.

﻿Unfortunately for Stoke, though, this proved to be impossible. But it was hardly Shaqiri's fault.

"The feeling that even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team is sobering," admitted Shaqiri. "I had to realise that it's a bit different when you have players like Ribery and Thiago at Bayern or Icardi and [Mateo] Kovacic at Inter. Here at Stoke, I cannot exert too much influence, simply because there is a lack of quality around me."

﻿The opportunity, then, for the Stoke forward to play for a team like Liverpool, who are reported to have an interest in him, would offer him a way out from the relegation mess that he finds himself in.

But would it be a good move for Liverpool?﻿