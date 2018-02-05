Liverpool 2 - 2 Tottenham: 5 things we learned.

(Photo credit: Brad Tutterow)

Another meeting of the league's top six, another memorable game.

Liverpool's strong showing in the first half, having opened the scoring on the third minute, was matched by Spurs pressure throughout the second half.

A match that threatened to be low-scoring, defined by quality play but also sensible defending and good balance, wasn't to be after a feverish final 15 minutes, not short on drama.

Victor Wanyama's thunderbolt and Mohamed Salah's dazzling dink will contest one another for goal of the month competition, whilst Harry Kane scored one of the two controversial penalties he was awarded.

Here are five things we learned from the match: