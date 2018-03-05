Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: 5 things we learned

The title may be out of reach, but Liverpool are still on course for their best season under Jurgen Klopp. The German has marched his side to eight wins in their last 11 games, taking them to within two points of second-placed Manchester United.

﻿Newcastle could hardly have timed their visit to Anfield worse. The warm welcome afforded to former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez was the only generous thing about a comfortable 2-0 win for the hosts, who kept the Toon at arm's length during this stroll of an encounter. In a match that keeps the pressure on Jose Mourinho's side Manchester United, here are the five things we learned from the tie.