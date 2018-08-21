Leicester: 3 ways they could line up in the Premier League this season

REUTERS/Darren Staples

The atmosphere around the King Power Stadium is one of expectation as the Foxes have spent over £100 million rejuvenating their squad. There is little hope of repeating the title winning heroics from the 2015/16 season, however there is enough ability to push for a European spot.

A solid ninth place finish last term has given manager Claude Puel an excellent platform to build on and he has done so with some astute business in the transfer window. The arrival of Jonny Evans from West Brom for just £3.6 million is a steal and 21-year-old James Maddison is an exciting addition from Norwich.

The Foxes have started the season well, a narrow loss to Manchester United will not disappoint too many and their recent 2-0 win over an impressive Wolves side will certainly please the fans. Jamie Vardy's red card will take the gloss of a good result for Puel's men as they look to add another three points against Southampton on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez will be tough to replace after his departure to Manchester City, but they have reinvested the £60 million transfer fee in the squad and added more depth, here are three ways they could line up this season: