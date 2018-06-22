Legends pinpoint the ODI problem

Picture credit: Flying Cloud

One was famous for his ability to compile runs with methodical ruthlessness, the other made his name with a deadly ability to move a cricket ball into places some of the best batsmen in the world couldn't get to, but both Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis have agreed on the biggest problem currently facing One Day International cricket.

With England's crushing series domination of Australia at the forefront of the cricket landscape, much talk has encompassed the sheer amount of runs England have been able to stack up against an Aussie side bereft of genuine chemistry and camaraderie.

In the three games to date, England have scored 342, a world-record 481 and 314 runs in just 44 overs chasing an Australian total of 311.

No one is doubting the difference in class between the two outfits. Whatever happened in Australia last summer during the Ashes, the England ODI side is a compact, quality unit capable of winning far more than not.

Australia, in contrast, are a side playing with no confidence and a void following the ball-tampering scandal which put the careers of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft on hold.

A batsman's game

That said, there is a growing concern that the ODI format has been geared too much toward batsmen with the move to a two-ball approach.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to voice his concerns over the two-ball policy, suggesting it took away the chance for reverse swing to take hold and give the bowler a weapon to combat the rising run totals.