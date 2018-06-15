Leeds United: What the club must do to make Marcelo Bielsa a success

Reuters/JASON CAIRNDUFF

For a certain type of football fan, Marcelo Bielsa's name holds a special kind of meaning.

When delving into the nuts and bolts of the sport, his name is a constant. Be it in The Blizzard's quarterly installments of highbrow essays, Jonathan Wilson's history of tactics Inverting The Pyramid, or TIFO's insightful series of videos, his name is inescapable.

RealSport's Etienne Fermie has provided a good primer of the revolutionary Argentinian manager.

﻿﻿But the appointment, arguably the most outlandish and exciting in the history of football outside the top flight, has been met with scepticism as much as excitement. This is a man who lasted days at Lazio, was sacked by Lille a few months into last season, and hasn't lasted more than a couple of years at a European club.

Leeds United have a track record of sacking managers (they've had ten coaches since Simon Grayson departed in 2012) and there's already speculation on how his time in Yorkshire might parallel Brian Clough's infamous 44-day reign.

People have also questioned his suitability to Championship football. But if Leeds play this right they can get the best out of him.

Here's how: