24 Jul 2018

Juventus, Chelsea, Spurs & Barcelona: Anthony Martial's options after Man Utd

Jose Mourinho is willing to let the winger leave, but allegedly only if he's sold to a club outside the Premier League.

(Photo credit: Дмитрий Голубович)

After missing out on the French World Cup squad due to a lack of appearances for Manchester United, Anthony Martial continues to grow frustrated with life under Jose Mourinho and has made clear his desire to leave Old Trafford during the transfer window.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old, but only recently has Mourinho accepted the prospect of Martial leaving. However, the Portuguese is keen to ensure his loss doesn't become a rival's gain, hence resigning to offload the winger to a club outside the Premier League, as per the Guardian.

Options, though, are limited on the continent. Real Madrid seem to prioritise the signings of the Brazilians only, Bayern Munich have never spent over £40 million, Paris Saint-Germain's preference is a defensive midfielder, whilst Juventus spent a bulk of their money on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Therefore, is there anywhere left for Martial to go?

