Juventus & AC Milan: Winners & Losers of Higuain/Bonucci swap

(Photo credit: Кирилл Венедиктов)

Despite rumours linking Gonzalo Higuain with a move to Chelsea, AC Milan have emerged as late favourites for the Argentine's signature, with the striker reportedly set to join the club on loan, as per Sky Sports.

24-year-old Mattia Caldara is also set to leave Juventus, with Milan's Leonardo Bonucci moving the other way. The former Juventus defender joined Milan for €42 million on a five-year contract last summer, but is open to a return to the Italian champions after just a season away.

With Higuain and Caldara moving to Milan and Bonucci returning to Juventus, who would gain the most from this exchange?

Winners