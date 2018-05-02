Manchester United: Jose Mourinho Reject XI

(Photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has had a stunning career in management winning trophies everywhere he has been.

Spells at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and of course Manchester United have brought 25 trophies for one of the greatest managers to ever grace the game.

Occasionally though even the best managers get some things wrong. Mourinho’s achilles heel has often been selling players too early.

Here is the best XI of players he let go who have done great since.