FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
15 Mar 2018

John Carlson: Where will he play next?

John Carlson will be the best defenseman on the market this summer if he does not sign a new contract with the Capitals. But where could he go?

(Photo credit: Michael Miller)

Twenty-eight-year-old John Carlson is having a career year for the Washington Capitals having put up 55 points already this season. Washington is in cap-hell at the moment and will be hard-pressed to sign Carlson to a new contract so it is highly likely that he could walk away for nothing this summer.

