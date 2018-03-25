header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

25 Mar 2018

International Friendly: England vs Italy – Line ups, Preview and Prediction

International Friendly: England vs Italy – Line ups, Preview and Prediction

An England team growing in confidence after beating Holland take on an Italy side hurting after failing to qualify for the World Cup and a poor outing against Argentina

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy