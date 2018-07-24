International Champions Cup: Juventus vs Bayern Munich – Lineups, Preview & Prediction

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

00:00 BST, Thursday 26th July, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, USA)

Beyond the headline €105m move of Cristiano Ronaldo, Max Allegri has made considerable efforts to evolve his Old Lady. Another €100m has been spent elsewhere across the team - further to the free signing of Emre Can - as he looks to build a side capable of clinching the elusive Champions League trophy.

With some big-name departures expected from Turin in the coming weeks, this game will give Allegri a closer look at the players who could play a big part in their forthcoming season.

The team facing them should provide plenty of quality to test Allegri’s side. While the free transfer of Leon Goretzka is new manager Niko Kovac’s only addition so far, there is some movement expected in the coming days.

For now, Munich have already proved to be too good for Paris Saint-Germain and will have their sights set firmly on silverware before the domestic season begins once more.

Last Time Out

Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain [International Champions Cup]

While Juventus are yet to begin their pre-season friendlies, Bayern have already flexed their muscles with a stirring comeback in Austria last Saturday.

The first half was largely controlled by the French side, but they only found themselves with a one-goal deficit at the break with George Weah’s son, Timothy, the player to break the deadlock. With three changes made at the interval, Bayern also came out with far greater energy, as urgency and intensity replaced a first half littered with mistakes.

Javi Martinez was one player guilty of a rusty performance in the opening exchanges, though he went some way to putting that right with a headed goal to tie the scores on the hour.

Renato Sanches also erased his previous inadequacies with a measured and quietly impressive performance throughout this match, capped with a wonderfully struck free-kick to give his team the lead.

The player to make the biggest impact was arguably Sandro Wagner. The forward proved a source of constant menace for the French defence and his hold-up play was critical to Bayern’s gameplan.

It was his replacement - 17-year-old Joshua Zirkzee - who added the third goal on what was his professional debut. The neat finish from Serge Gnabry’s right-wing pass sealed the result and is a goal he’ll remember for years to come.

Juventus Lineup

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo won’t feature in this tournament for his new club, fellow summer signings Emre Can, Mattia Perin and Joao Cancelo are expected to make their Juventus debuts.

Centre-back Daniele Rugani is available for selection, despite being linked with a move away from Turin this summer, and could play in a team which includes promising youth players such as Mattia Perin.

Bayern Munich Lineup

There were nine debutants on the field for Die Roten during their previous game and nine substitutions made throughout the course of the second half.

Despite Kovac's preference for a 4-2-3-1 formation, he set up against the Parisians with a 4-3-3 system and could continue that in this game, again with a mixture of youth and experience in his starting XI.

Key Battle: Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) vs Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

With many promising youth players expected to pick up game time in this match, the experienced heads in midfield will be even more crucial for their respective teams.

Having joined his hometown club aged only seven, Marchisio has become a "bandiera” - or flag bearer - for Juventus with only one loan season breaking up his 26-year relationship with the club.

His stature within the club will undoubtedly inspire the youngsters given a chance to play alongside him. Dictating play from the centre of the pitch, he will also provide the young attackers a licence to attack as he marshals the defensive aspects of their play.

Two years his junior, Vidal is likely to play a more energetic role for his team. The midfielder is a driving force through the centre of the pitch and will contribute to both defence and attack alike.

With both players attracting speculation of potential summer moves, their lack of World Cup action will mean they’re likely to have a big impact at the start of this season at whichever club they find themselves playing.

Talking Points

Third kit

Juventus unveiled their new third kit at the end of last week, a metallic dark grey design which manufacturers Adidas hope will revolutionise the sportswear industry.

Similar to previous shirts worn by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich over the last two years, they will be made from Parley Ocean Plastic. This plastic is reclaimed from the world’s oceans and is a 100% recycled product.

With Ronaldo prompting a spike in shirt sales with the Italian giants, it’s hoped this eco-friendly design will prove a huge hit with fans and can lead to a greater movement that will benefit more than the club’s coffers.

Third choice

The relatively surprising announcement of Kovac taking over the reigns in Munich was accompanied by Uli Hoeness admitting the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager was only their third choice.

With a preference for pace over possession in his team, this could be an exciting season for Bayern fans, but whether Kovac tries to imprint his favoured 3-5-2 philosophy on this team remains to be seen.

The core of this side has remained together for five years now, containing a unity which has seen both Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola ousted from the dugout in recent times.

The fact Kovac played for the club between 2001 and 2003 could hold him in good standing within the club’s ranks but the disciplinarian style he’s known to command may need to be tempered if he’s to usher in a new era for the club.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Bayern Munich

The Italians are likely to field a team comprised of more high-profile players than Bayern – although, many of their forwards will be unavailable after their recent exploits in Russia.

What Bayern have in their favour is the game already played during this pre-season. This should give them an edge as they’re likely to be slightly ahead of Juventus in terms of fitness and match sharpness, even though Serie A begins a week earlier than the Bundesliga this year.

With the players also having a new manager they will be trying to impress, Juventus could take another step towards winning a trophy they are yet to lift.