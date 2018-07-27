International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City - Lineups, Preview & Prediction

REUTERS/Adam Hunger

00:00 BST, Sunday 29th July, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FLA, USA)

Two of the heavyweights of Europe play each other in Miami as they look to get their pre-season back on track after losing last time out.

Bayern are still without a lot of their players as they are yet to return from World Cup duty and that showed last time out when they lost to Juventus. Manchester City, on the other hand, lost 2-1 against fellow English side Liverpool thanks to a last-minute Sadio Mane penalty.

This game may just be a pre-season friendly, but both sides will be desperate to win so that they can build some momentum ahead of the new season.

Last Time Out

Juventus 2-0 Bayern Munich [International Champions Cup]

Andrea Favilli scored twice on his Juventus debut and punished a rather tepid Bayern Munich performance. That being said, Bayern dominated the shots and possession, but much like Germany at the World Cup, they could not turn that dominance into goals. ﻿

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A 2-0 defeat may have been a tad harsh, but Juventus were ruthless and at top level football that is generally the determining factor.

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City [International Champions Cup]

These two sides are arguably the best in English football and gave the fans in New York plenty to enjoy.

REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Liverpool had Mane and Mo Salah to thank for their win, whilst Leroy Sane scored the goal for Pep Guardiola’s men. City were dominated throughout the game in every aspect including possession, something that will concern their manager.

Bayern Munich Lineup

Both sides are likely to field similar ones that played last time out though Niko Kovac may be tempted to make sweeping changes after Bayern lost last time out.

Manchester City Lineup

Pep Guardiola is in the unfortunate position of missing most of his squad because they were part of sides that went on deep runs at this summer's World Cup.

Therefore, he is likely to name another side full of young players who are likely to be reserve players or out on loan this coming season.

Key Battle: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) vs Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

The new Manchester City star is settling in nicely at City though he is playing without the regular stars at the Etihad. Last time out City played with youngsters and fringe players because their usual core were all at this summer's World Cup.

Nonetheless, Riyad Mahrez has looked promising thus far in pre-season and he will be hoping to be dangerous once more against the Bundesliga champions.

REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Franck Ribery is now heading into the twilight of his career, but he is still a very effective player. He did not play at this summer’s World Cup which means he will have had plenty of rest ahead of the Bundesliga season.

Which player can be more effective in this game? That will be key to the outcome of the game.

Talking Points

Must win?

After both sides lost last time out this game could be seen as a must win despite the fact that it is just pre-season.

Losing is a habit and by losing in pre-season it could set a dangerous precedent for the coming campaign. Whilst wins are important in building confidence, a loss can be just as useful when it comes to identifying weaknesses in systems and positions before the real tests begin.

These are two sides who are used to winning, so you better believe that both sides will be playing at their hardest to get a win on the board.

Which young player will flourish?

This game will be filled with some of the best young talents in Europe and it could give one of these fringe players the chance to stake a claim for a place in the starting XI this coming season.

REUTERS/Adam Hunger

City can look at Phil Foden, Eric Garcia Martret, Cameron Humphreys, Luke Bolton and Brahim Díaz amongst many others as potential building blocks of the future.

Bayern also have a breadth of young stars who are likely to play including Josip Stanisic, Ryan Johansson, Meritan Shabani and Marcel Zylla. You could be fooled into thinking this was an U23 fixture.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City

Bayern seem to have a few more experienced players available which gives them a key advantage in a game likely to be dominated by youngsters and inexperience.

It could depend on whether these sides put stronger lineups out, but if the last game was anything to go by, this will be a game filled with young stars hoping to make a name for themselves.

If you want to read more football content, make sure you follow us on Twitter @realsportgoals