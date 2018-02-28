Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/28/18

Indiana (34-26) had a four-game winning streak snapped Monday night when they opened a four-game road swing with a 109-103 setback at Dallas. Myles Turner had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and while Victor Oladipo added 21 points, he took just 13 shots and played only 23 minutes as he was plagued by foul trouble.

Cory Joseph chipped in ten points as he continues to start at point guard for injured starter Darren Collison, who has been ruled out for this road trip as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Joseph has averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 assists in six games in the starting lineup, with veteran Lance Stephenson also seeing time at the point.

Atlanta (18-43) have dropped their last four and kicked off a four-game home stand with a 123-104 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Taurean Prince scored 24 points and Dennis Schroder added 20 for the Hawks, who struggled on the defensive end as the Lakers hit 15 3-pointers and shot 52.2 percent overall.

The Hawks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and have lost four straight to the Pacers after a 116-93 defeat at Indiana on Friday night. They have lost back-to-back home games to Indiana after winning 18 of the previous 20 between the teams in Atlanta.