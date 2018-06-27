Iceland 1-2 Croatia: 5 things we learned as Perisic maintains 100% record

REUTERS/Albert Gea

Iceland missed their chance to qualify for the last-16 on their World Cup debut as a late Ivan Perisic goal secured three points for Croatia and ensured they topped Group D with three wins from three.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's men looked dejected at the full-time whistle as profligacy proved their undoing. They missed a host of key chances in the first half, before Milan Badelj punished their wastefulness with a powerful effort just after the break.

Despite Gylfi Sigurdsson giving the Nordic nation hope with a penalty in the 76th minute, Iceland could never wrestle control back from Croatia as the game wore on and with Argentina 2-1 ahead in the other match of Group D, Perisic hammered in the coffin's final nail late on to send Iceland packing.

Here are five things we learned from the Rostov Arena.