Reuters/HANNAH MCKAY

In what proved to be one of the least exciting races in Premier League history, Manchester City had the title sewn up by Christmas.

That being said, the relegation places jumped around like a hot potato while Burnley ruffled some feathers and qualified for Europe.

380 games later, the season is done. There were, however, a number of surprising results along the way.

What were the top 5 surprise results for the season?