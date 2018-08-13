Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea: 5 things we learned as Sarri starts with a win

Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will hope every weekend is as straightforward as his Premier League debut after watching his side breeze past the Terriers on Saturday.

Although they aren't quite up to the 'Sarri-ball' style that his Napoli side embodied last year, the Blues appear to be adapting nicely to their new 4-3-3 formation and managed to silence a vocal Kirklees Stadium for large spells of the game.

Putting on an eye-catching partnership in their first full match together, the new midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both found the net in the first half before former Barcelona man Pedro added a third with a well-taken chip ten minutes before the end.

With Huddersfield offering very little in the final third, Premier League debutant and world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was left as a spectator for most of the game as he picked up his first clean sheet of the season.

Two sides with very different ambitions for the new year, here are five things we learned in West Yorkshire: