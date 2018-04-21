News 21 Apr 2018 Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/21/18 The Rockets can take another big step toward the next round if they can get a road win in Game 3 against the reeling Timberwolves. Jump To Three keys to the game Matchup to watch Rockets projected starting lineup Timberwolves projected starting lineup Fantasy tip Betting tip Prediction TV info Three keys to the gameMatchup to watchRockets projected starting lineupTimberwolves projected starting lineupFantasy tipBetting tipPredictionTV info