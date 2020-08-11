GTA V Online Weekly Update: Summer Update Patch Notes – New Missions, Vehicles, Discounts & more

The Summer Update might be arriving to Los Santos, but will Rockstar also be releasing a weekly patch?

The GTA Online Summer Update is here and with it comes a new set of weekly bonuses and discounts that will run until Thursday, 20 August.

Keep reading for the full patch notes.

The following patch notes are for the weekly update, which will run from 11 August to 19 August, due to te arrival of the Summer Update.

SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER: The brand new Summer Update has arrived to Los Santos

The patch notes were sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond.

Podium Vehicle:

The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions

2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

30% off Yachts

40% off Arcades

30% off the Arcade Drone Station

40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)

30% off Benny’s Conversions

Time Trial:

LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

60% off X80 Proto

60% off Bravado Gauntlet

Fixes and Improvements

Sourced directly from Rockstar:

Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.

Players can now own up to eight different Properties

Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).

Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.

When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.

There’s been a ton of brand new content added to GTA Online as part of the Summer Update.

New Content:

Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle

The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000

Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)

A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added

New Vehicles

There a load of new cars in the summer update.

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)

LEGENDARY CONTENT: Thanks to Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, for giving us a glimpse of the new legendary vehicles

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)

BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, comes in with the goods again as they get us a look at the new Southern San Andreas stock

Benny’s:

Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)

Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)

Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)

Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)

Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)

HAT TRICK: That’s right, Twitter user @NuroCitrix has supplied us with screenshots of all the new vehicles

New Clothing

Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)

Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)

Short Service Shirt (9 colours)

Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)

Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)

Polo Shirt (7 designs)

Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))

Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)

Cargo Pants (8 colours)

Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))

Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)

Sports Masks (8 designs)

Animal Masks (12 designs)

Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)

Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)

Suit Pants (25 colours)

Sport Shorts (15 colours)

New Missions

Rockstar has confirmed the new missions from the Summer Update.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: There’s a ton of variety on offer in the new update

The new patch features everything from new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht to new Open Wheel Races.

6 New Co-Op Yacht Missions

Galaxy Superyacht owners can host six new co-op missions – you can launch these missions from the bridge of their vessel, or by simply calling the captain from their iFruit Phone.

YOU’VE YACHT TO BE KIDDING: There will be a new series of Super Yacht missions

You can play these solo or invite an Organization for backup.

Host and complete all six missions to instantly unlock a unique sea-faring outfit.

All New Business Battles

New Business Battles are taking place at new locations across the map and carrying massively increased rewards.

DOWN TO BUSINESS: There will be new business battles in surprising locations!

These new missions will take place at sea, in factories and more.

Also, until 19 August, winning a Business Battle will earn you the Pink Dot Tech Mask, on top of all the other rewards.

Diamond Adversary Series

The Diamond Adversary Series brings eight high-stakes modes to The Diamond Casino & Resort including the likes of Every Bullet Counts, Slasher, Hardest Target and Resurrection.

The Diamond Adversary Series can be launched via the Quick Job Menu or by entering the updated Bunker Series Icon near The Diamond Casino & Resort.

9 New Open Wheel Race Tracks

There are also two new Open Wheel racecars and a new Open Wheel Race Series with nine brand-new tracks to try.

BURNIN’ RUBBER: More than a dosen new vehicles are coming to GTA Online

There are also a few improvements to Open Wheel racing gameplay:

The ability to change tire type when pitting

New visible tire wear and body damage indicators

Players who find themselves driving the wrong way around a course – or sitting stationary on the track for too long – will be ghosted to other drivers

Open Wheel Race Creator

You will also now be able to design and craft your own experiences with custom tracks.

‘The Open Wheel Race Creator delivers over 60 new props, including racetrack archways, pit-stops, paddocks and more’.

