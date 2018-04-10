News 10 Apr 2018 Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/10/18 The Warriors finally conclude their regular-season schedule with a tough trip to Salt Lake City to face the in-form Jazz. Jump To Three keys to the game Matchup to watch Warriors projected starting lineup Jazz projected starting lineup Fantasy tip Betting tip Prediction TV info Three keys to the gameMatchup to watchWarriors projected starting lineupJazz projected starting lineupFantasy tipBetting tipPredictionTV info