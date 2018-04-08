With this well-deserved victory over the Sea Eagles, the Titans backed up their impressive victory last week over the Broncos, with another impressive performance, to thereby claim a second consecutive victory. Playing a home game away from their home base in the Gold Coast, the men from the holiday strip atoned for their 54-8 victory. Here are five things we learned from the match today:
News
08 Apr 2018
Gold Coast Titans v Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Five things we learned
The Titans have claimed a second consecutive victory, courtesy of an impressive 32-20 victory over the Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone.
Jump To