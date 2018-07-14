(Photo credit: @cfcunofficial)

After a series of impressive performances for Pep's all-conquering Manchester City, Ukranian international and former FC UFA star Oleksandr Zinchenko has become a top target for not only Wolves and Fulham but also Newcastle.

The attacking midfielder, who only made eight appearances last season mostly at wing-back, was almost a forgotten figure at the Etihad with his most notable appearance coming after he knocked over the Premier League trophy on the last day of the season.

Small steps

While the 21-year-old is currently enjoying the dizzying heights of the Premier League it wasn't always the case. In fact, the attacking midfielder is a product of Youth Sporitve School Karpatiya of his native Radomyshl before moving to FC Monolit Illichivsk and FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk is renowned for producing some of the best talents in world Football with Chelsea's Willian, Juventus star Douglas Costa and now Manchester United star Fred among the talents produced by "the Hirnyky" (the miners); and soon it was clear that Zinchenko would be no different.

But for some reason, it just didn't work out for Zinchenko at Shakhtar moving onto UFA. Making his debut in March 2015 it wasn't long until the youngster became a regular in Russia linking up with former Arsenal man Emmanuel Frimpong.

In a campaign where the Ukranian netted twice and notched four assists, Zinchenko became one of the brightest talents in Russia with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City chasing his signature, with the latter winning the race for the youngster.

Loan life

Despite being highly touted by the Citizens he was immediately loan listed, with PSV Eindhoven winning the loan race for Zinchenko.

Yet it was not the move that would propel Zinchenko into stardom as he would have hoped as he made only 12 appearances for the first team before being demoted to the second team.

Upon returning to the Citizens after making only 19 appearances for the first and second team it was decided that the youngster would not go out on loan once more. Under Pep's tutorage Zinchenko, with others such as Englishman Phil Foden developed tremendously in 2017/18.

﻿But despite Zinchenko, who was fondly nicknamed "Harry" after his likeness to the Prince, development he made only eight appearances for the Sky Blues. Predominantly at Wing-back filling in for Fabian Delph, an unfamiliar position for the attack-minded player.

It is believed that Wolves, who currently lead the race for the 21-year-old will make a move for Zinchenko on a permanent basis. Yet in the last 24 hours have believed to be trumped by Fulham, who have reportedly made a £16 million bid for the Ukranian.

Fulham, who have already beat Chelsea to the signing of £25 million signing Jean Michael Serri and also acquired the services of Seri's teammate Maxime Le Marchand following a double move from Nice.

Whilst Newcastle have registered interest in the Premier League winner, it is believed a move to St. James Park would only be a back-up should a deal for Top Target Andros Townsend fall through. ﻿

