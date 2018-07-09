France vs Belgium: 5 things to look forward to in World Cup semi-final

REUTERS/Michael Dalder

This is where it gets exciting. The World Cup semi-finals are upon us, and the competition has been whittled down to four teams. While England face Croatia to decide if football really is coming home, this clash between France and Belgium looks to be by far the more tantalising match.

Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’ are on a high after beating Brazil in the quarters and securing a remarkable comeback win against Japan in the last-16.

Meanwhile, France strolled to a 2-0 win over Uruguay having swatted aside Argentina with relative ease. Roberto Martinez’s side may be the first team to cause Didier Deschamps real problems in the knockout stages.

So what can we look forward to when these two favourites meet on Tuesday night?