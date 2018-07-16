France 4-2 Croatia: 5 things we learned as Les Bleus crowned champions

Reuters/DYLAN MARTINEZ

With their stars shining brightly, France won their second World Cup 20 years after the first with a 4-2 victory over Croatia on Sunday in Moscow. Whilst France became the sixth team to raise the World Cup trophy on multiple occasions, Didier Deschamps is the third individual to win the tournament as both a player and manager.

Though falling short, Croatia recorded their best finish at a World Cup thanks to their constant resiliency. However, their run ended against a French side determined to redeem themselves from a missed opportunity at Euro 2016.

France got on the scoresheet first when Antoine Griezmann's free-kick found the upper body of Croatia's Mario Mandzukic for an own goal in the 18th minute. But ten minutes later, Ivan Perisic equalised with a strong left-foot strike for his third goal of the tournament.

Ten minutes after that, VAR made its presence felt, with the referee awarding Les Bleus a questionable penalty after a review, which Griezmann converted. Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba each scored to put France in complete control, though a Hugo Lloris blunder led to a Mandzukic. Croatia, however, could not make France pay further for that mistake.

In the Moscow rain, France were finally able to celebrate as well-deserved World champions.