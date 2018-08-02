header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

02 Aug 2018

Five ways Arsenal can line up under Unai Emery

Five ways Arsenal can line up under Unai Emery

With Emery set to name his first competitive Arsenal XI next week, we take a look at five different ways he could set up this season.

Jump To
link decal

Personnel assumptions

Personnel assumptions

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy