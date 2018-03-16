header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

16 Mar 2018

Five players who England should consider for the World Cup

Five players who England should consider for the World Cup

With the World Cup in Russia only three motnhs away, a number of players will be dreaming their run of form is noticed by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Jump To

(Photo credit: William Brawley)

Gareth Southgate turns some heads when announcing his England squad this week. With this being the final squad before he names his provisional one for the World Cup in just three months' time, we can start to imagine what his final 23 will look like. 

The clashes against Italy and The Netherlands will be tough asks, and the fact Southgate has selected so many youngsters gives a clear ethos to his selection policy,

Alfie Mawson, Nick Pope and James Tarkowski have received first call-ups based on superb club form, with more experienced players Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling missing out. With Southgate leaving the door open seemingly for all, RealSport looks at five players who could be on their way to Russia this summer. 

﻿

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy