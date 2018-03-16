Five players who England should consider for the World Cup

(Photo credit: William Brawley)

Gareth Southgate turns some heads when announcing his England squad this week. With this being the final squad before he names his provisional one for the World Cup in just three months' time, we can start to imagine what his final 23 will look like.

The clashes against Italy and The Netherlands will be tough asks, and the fact Southgate has selected so many youngsters gives a clear ethos to his selection policy,

Alfie Mawson, Nick Pope and James Tarkowski have received first call-ups based on superb club form, with more experienced players Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling missing out. With Southgate leaving the door open seemingly for all, RealSport looks at five players who could be on their way to Russia this summer.

