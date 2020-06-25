BREAKING* FIFA 21 Cover Star: Kylian Mbappe reported to front up new game

The race to front up EA’s campaign could be over, but some other names are still in the frame!

Ever since Kylian Mbappe was the main feature of the FIFA half of EA’s “Feel Next Level” reveal of EA Play, he has been the front runner to be the cover star for FIFA 21.

This now looks to have been confirmed.

Mbappe Confirmed?

This is by no means official, but French outlet psgculture.com have claimed it has been agreed with EA that Mbappe will front up FIFA 21.

The PSG forward has beaten teammate Neymar to the cover, but of course, there will still be two other covers available – for the Champions and Ultimate Editions.

Other Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne’s name has also been flying around the FIFA 21 cover rumour mill, with the Belgian perhaps likely to claim the Champions Edition.

Last year, this honour went to Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk, so perhaps whoever lifts the European Cup in August will claim the Champions Edition cover.

EA Play Next Gen Trailer

FIFA 21 shared the spotlight with Madden 21 at EA Play, with both featuring in a “Feel Next Level” reveal, showcasing the games on Next Gen consoles.

Kylian Mbappe features in the trailer, alongside the likes of FIFA 20 cover stars Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21