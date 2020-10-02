FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best young Left Backs (LB & LWB) – Reguilon, Davies, Lodi & more

In recent years, the fullback position has become more and more influential.

Both right and left backs are now expected to pose an attacking threat, as well as track back to fulfil their defensive duties. This means that finding the right fullback is vital for your Career Mode Squad.

Keep reading as we take you through the best young left backs (LB) and left wing-backs (LWB) on FIFA 21.

How to choose the best young left backs (LB & LWB) on FIFA 21 Career Mode

When choosing the best young left backs on FIFA 21 Career Mode, we’ve looked at the best players that are aged 23 or under, with the potential to reach at least 82 overall.

These players must also start Career Mode with an overall of at least 75 to ensure they are ready for first-team football from the get-go.

Sergio Reguilon (OVR 82 - POT 89)

Age: 23

Position(s): LB, LM

Value (Release Clause): £24.8 million (£52 million)

Wage: £77,000

Sergio Reguilon has been in headlines recently following his £27 million move from Real Madrid to Spurs. At just 23-years-old, the young Spaniard is packed with potential and this is reflected on FIFA 21.

Starting at 82 overall with 87 sprint speed, 81 ball control and 79 crossing, Reguilon will be able to slide straight into your starting lineup and pose a serious attacking threat.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81 - POT 89)

Age: 19

Position(s): LB, LM, RM

Value (Release Clause): £20.3 million (£37.5 million)

Wage: £36,000

Alphonso Davies has proven a worthy successor to David Alaba at left back for Bayern Munich. With the Austrian veteran playing most of his football at centre back, Davies has become a regular starter for the German giants.

On FIFA 21 Davies has a phenomenal potential of 89 and already possesses acceleration and sprint speed stats of 96. Combined with his 85 agility, the young Canadian will prove a tricky customer on the left flank.

Renan Lodi (OVR 81 - POT 87)

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £19.4 million (£43.5 million)

Wage: £44,000

Since joining from the Brazilian league at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Renan Lodi has proven a vital cog in Atletico’s defensive system.

At 22-years-old, Lodi is ready for first team action from the outset - with 85 acceleration, 81 ball control and 81 crossing, the Brazilian fullback offers a serious threat going forward.

Ben Chilwell (OVR 81 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £18.5 million (£36.4 million)

Wage: £71,000

After four brilliant years ar Leicester, Chilwell has moved on to the next chapter in his career, with his move to Chelsea worth over £45 million.

Bizarrely, it seems you can snatch Chilwell straight off Chelsea for his £36.4 million release clause! We’re sure this will be patched, but grab this bargain whilst you can.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (£28 million)

Wage: £33,000

After a great first season with AC Milan, Theo Hernandez has shown the quality he possesses as a left back.

Standing at six foot tall, Hernandez has 93 sprint speed, 80 crossing, 79 dribbling and 79 rated sliding tackles - an all-rounder if ever we saw one.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (£30.3 million)

Wage: £86,000

In a squad with as much depth as Man City, Oleksandr Zinchenko did well do make 25 appearances last season, showing glimpses of his future potential.

Now rated 80 overall, with 82 crossing, 82 ball control and 79 standing tackles, Zincehcnko is more than ready to play regular first team football.

Angelino (OVR 80 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £15.8 million (None)

Wage: £41,000

After moving to Man City back in July 2019, Angelino was loaned out to RB Leipzig the following January until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This means you’ll have to wait until the end of your first season to sign him, but with 86 crossing, 85 balance and 87 stamina, he could well be worth the wait.

Pervis Estupinan (OVR 79 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £14 million (£32.1 million)

Wage: £26,000

Pervis Estupinan has been part of the Watford set up since back in 2017. After several loans, Watford sold the young left back to Villarreal this summer for just over £14 million.

However, if you want to utilise Estupinan’s 84 sprint speed, 80 standing tackles and 79 crossing in your first season, you can snap him up for his £32.1 million release clause.

Kieran Tierney (OVR 78 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): LB, LWB

Value (Release Clause): £12.2 million (£25.5 million)

Wage: £53,000

Keiran Tierney was unlucky to suffer from injury during his first campaign with Arsenal, but the young Scot has already become a fan favourite, showing glimpses of brilliance.

With 86 sprint speed, 85 stamina and 82 aggression, Tierney has all the physicality stats to become a top left back, whilst his 77 crossing and 75 dribbling demonstrate his ability going forward.

Owen Wijndal (OVR 77 - POT 86)

Age: 20

Position(s): LB

Value (Release Clause): £11.3 million (£19.1 million)

Wage: £7,000

A product of the AZ Alkmaar youth system, Owen Wijndal became a regular starter for the first team last season.

With 84 sprint speed, 84 agility and 83 stamina the young dutchman has plenty of potential and can reach the lofty heights of 86 overall on FIFA 21 - well worth considering.

Table of all the best young left backs (LB & LWB) on FIFA 21

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W Reguilón 23 LB LM Spurs Spain 82 89 24.8m £52k A. Davies 19 LB LM RM Bayern Munich Canada 81 89 £20.3m £36k R. Lodi 22 LB Atetico Brazil 81 87 £19.4m £44k B. Chilwell 23 LB Leicester England 81 85 £18.5m £71k T. Hernandez 22 LB AC Milan France 80 85 £15.8m £33k O. Zinchenko 23 LB Man City Spain 80 85 £15.8m £86k Angelino 23 LB RB Leipzig Spain 80 85 £15.8m £41k P. Estupinan 22 LB Villarreal Ecuador 79 86 £14m £26k K. Tierney 23 LB LWB Arsenal Scotland 78 86 £12.2m £53k O. Wijndal 20 LB AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 77 86 £11.3m £7k M. Olivera 22 LB LM Getafe Uruguay 77 85 £10.4m £20k V. Mykolenko 21 LB Dynamo Kiev Ukraine 76 84 £9m £450 M. Mittelstadt 23 LB LM Hertha BSC Germany 76 82 £8.6m £28k A. Pedrosa 22 LB LWB Espanyol Spain 75 85 £8.6m £7k B. Williams 19 LB LWB Man United England 75 85 £8.6m £36k Ayrton 23 LB LWB Spartak Moscow Brazil 75 84 £8.1m £33k T. Malacia 20 LB Feyenoord Netherlands 75 84 £8.6m £8k D. Bradaric 20 LB LOSC Lille Croatia 75 83 £8.1m £18k M. Saracchi 23 LB Galatasaray Uruguay 75 82 £7.7m £37k G. Arteaga 21 LB KRC Genk Mexico 75 82 £7.7m £9k

