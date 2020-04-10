Fifa 20: *BREAKING* BOTH FUT birthday Teams 1 and 2 NOW available, Details, Players and more

Looks like Easter just got a whole lot better, with the ‘ultimate’ gift from EA.

Happy Easter! If you’re anything like the rest of England on this beautiful day, you’ll be feeling the isolation and social distancing hard today.

Being out at the park kicking a ball around is now out of the question unfortunately, so it’s safe to say some good football related news is needed.

Luckily, we have a great way to start your break, with some breaking news for EA.

And great news at that, as a recent announcement has just confirmed something special for FUT Birthday teams.

Only moments ago, this tweet has just guaranteed players are going have a bit of an easier time this holiday break.

IT’S A REAL GOOD FRIDAY: The announcement will be music to people’s ears.

FUT Teams 1 AND 2 are now available for limited time!

As always, we’ve got you covered with a detailed breakdown of the awesome players which can be found in the packs and it’s not surprising that you’ll be in for a treat.

Players including the likes of Virgil van Dijk (OVR 93), Gareth Bale (OVR 91) and Paul Pogba (OVR 92) are just some of the guys included.

So that’s your break covered courtesy of EA! If you haven’t already, check out our TEAM 2 Breakdown and whatever you do over the break, enjoy, stay safe and keep checking in for the latest on Fifa Ultimate Teams.