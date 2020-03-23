*BREAKING* F1 2020: Gfinity appointed to deliver F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix

*BREAKING* F1 2020: Gfinity appointed to delive...

MLB The Show 20: Best center fielders (CF) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Mike Trout, Ronald Acuña Jr. & more

MLB The Show 20: Best center fielders (CF) in F...

MLB The Show 20: Road to the Show Guide – Best personalities in RTTS

MLB The Show 20: Road to the Show Guide –...

F1 2020 Game: Release date, career mode, car performance, R&D, Virtual Grand Prix Series, classic cars, coronavirus, online, Monaco cancellation, historic content, & more

F1 2020 Game: Release date, career mode, car pe...

F1 2020 Virtual GP – Watch LIVE coverage of Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix Race!

F1 2020 Virtual GP – Watch LIVE coverage ...

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Release Date, New Weapons, Leaks, New Map and More News About Season 13!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Release Date, New ...

Madden 21: Head Coach mode needs to make a return

Madden 21: Head Coach mode needs to make a retu...

Virtual GP Full Grid: Complete driver lineup & teams – Liam Payne, Lando Norris, Ian Poulter & more

Virtual GP Full Grid: Complete driver lineup &#...

*FULL GRID* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series to replace postponed races: Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Liam Payne, How to watch, confirmed grid – Ian Poulter, Chris Hoy & ex-F1 drivers to race!

*FULL GRID* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series t...

Xbox Series X Controller UPDATE: Unusual decision to include ‘old school’ feature

Xbox Series X Controller UPDATE: Unusual decisi...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 24 March – Release date, expected content, news & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 24 Mar...

NBA 2K21: Cover star, release date, game modes, MyTEAM, MyCAREER, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

NBA 2K21: Cover star, release date, game modes,...

NBA Live 21: Release date, PS5, trailer, cover star, graphics, rosters, Career Mode, Xbox Series X, Next-Gen & more

NBA Live 21: Release date, PS5, trailer, cover ...

MotoGP 20 Game: Trailer, Release date, gameplay, bikes, tracks, historic challengers, PS4, Xbox, and everything you need to know

MotoGP 20 Game: Trailer, Release date, gameplay...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How to Enter, Bugha, Tfue & Everything you need to know about Epic’s event!

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed – OVR, challenges, House Rules, Gauntlet 3, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed –...

News

*BREAKING* F1 2020: Gfinity appointed to deliver F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix

Gfinity will be delivering the entire programme as F1 Esports’ popularity continues to soar.

realsport user by admin Mar 23, 2020
VIRTUAL GRAND PRIX SERIES

RealSport’s parent company Gfinity plc has been selected to deliver the new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series.

The F1 Esports Series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation that has impacted the live Grand Prix events.

Gfinity worked closely with Formula 1 on the conception of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series and will now oversee the delivery of the tournament, tournament operations and broadcast production.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2019 and F1 2020!
 

The F1 Virtual Grand Prix will be played every weekend in place of a postponed Grand Prix. 

The first race, the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix took place on Sunday, 22 March and featured Formula 1 drivers and a host of celebrities – including One Direction’s Liam Payne and F1 star Lando Norris.

The Virtual Grand Prix’s are currently scheduled to take place until May and will be extended if the COVID-19 pandemic results in further Grand Prix cancellations.

The series uses the official F1 2019 PC video game, developed by Codemasters. 

Each race is broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena in London and will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

F1 Virtual Grand Prix
GREEN LIGHT: Gfinity will be delivering the entire programme

John Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Gfinity said: “We are excited to be involved in the delivery of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series.

“At Gfinity we are committed to delivering esports solutions for our partners and we are proud to be part of the series that will bring exciting entertainment based virtual racing to a legion of Formula 1 and gaming fans around the globe.”

You can read more about the first Virtual Grand Prix event right here.

If you’re an investor, find out more about the F1 Virtual GP by vising the Gfinity PLC site.

realsport user

Written by admin

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.