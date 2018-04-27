header decal
27 Apr 2018

Exclusive interview with Holcombe Hockey Club's Leah Wilkinson

Ahead of Saturday's crunch match at Lee Valley against East Grinstead, RealSport headed to Holcombe Park to speak to a few of their ladies' first team players.

As well as going to Lee Valley this weekend, Holcombe also travel to Dublin next month to take part in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, where they will hope to earn England a second spot back in the top level of European hockey (this being the B division). For most of the squad, playing in Europe will be a new experience - including Leah Wilkinson, who has just returned from the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Now in her third season with Holcombe, Wales' most-capped player of all time is hoping to be a part of the team to win a first National League title for the Kent side.

Wilkinson was made Wales captain fairly recently by former Holcombe coach Kevin Johnson, with the Commonwealth Games her first major tournament leading the team on the Gold Coast.

