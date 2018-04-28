Exclusive Interview with Holcombe Hockey Club's Emma Trunks

Saturday's fixture looks set to be an interesting one. East Grinstead and Holcombe have become rivals of sorts in recent years, and EG will be looking for revenge over the Kent side at Lee Valley this weekend.

Having beaten them 2-1 at the play-off semifinal stage last season, Holcombe then took four points from a possible six in games against their opponents in the regular season this year; a side that includes the likes of Great Britain's Amy Tennant and Rio 2016 Gold medallist Laura Unsworth.

Emma Trunks may have her work cut out on Saturday against the likes of Ellie Rayer too, who has also progressed into the national team in recent years. However, Trunks does have international experience of her own - having made her England Indoor debut earlier this year and also having earned a call up to the GB Development squad.

Certainly, as Holcombe head to Dublin next month for the EuroHockey Club Trophy Trunks will be wanting to beat her partner Nick Bandurak's European goal scoring achievements after he scored twice in the EHL for Holcombe's mens' first team, as unlikely as it may seem to her to beat the Premier Division's second top goalscorer for 2017-18.

[zombify_post]