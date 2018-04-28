header decal
28 Apr 2018

Exclusive Interview with Holcombe Hockey Club's Captain Steph Elliott

Ahead of Saturday's crunch play-off semi-final against East Grinstead, I travelled to Holcombe Park to interview a few of their ladies first team.

Steph Elliott is a former GB and England international who earned 15 caps during her time with the international set up. 

At 27, she is an experienced National League player but has plenty of time left at the top. Holcombe are heading into their third consecutive Finals Weekend at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, with Elliott leading the side for the second time. Former captain Leigh Maasdorp is now head coach of the Kent side. 

Saturday's opponents took just one point out of six against Holcombe this season and were beaten at the same stage last year, 2-1. The game will certainly be an interesting encounter with a number of internationals facing off against each other including Leah Wilkinson & Sarah Jones [both Holcombe] and Laura Unsworth [East Grinstead].

