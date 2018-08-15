Everton, Wolves, Bournemouth, Fulham, Crystal Palace: 5 Premier League surprise packages

Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

With the financial side of the modern game growing rapidly, now is the time to establish yourself as a Premier League Club.

Last season, the three promoted clubs all managed to keep themselves in the league. However, now that some of the deadwood has been cut from England's top division, the prospects now look much more tricky for mid-table sides.﻿

This week, the BBC reported that the gap in average turnover between Premier League and English Football League clubs widened to £133 million last season. Clubs will be using this as extra motivation to avoid the drop.

It's not all doom and gloom though. There is still the possibility for some of the smaller teams in the division to surprise us and lodge themselves firmly in the top half of the table..

Last season saw Burnley confound expectations and finish in the European spots. Here are five teams that we think could do the same this time around.