Everton: Where would Denis Cheryshev fit?

Various news outlets including The Sun are reporting that Everton are interested in signing Denis Cheryshev from Villareal.

The winger starred at the World Cup for Russia where he netted four goals and caught the attention of football fans.

Villareal are reportedly looking to sell him on as he does not figure in their plans and Everton now look the most likely to snap him up. But should the Toffees sign him?

His career so far

At the age of 27, Cheryshev has had a bit of a stop-start career that has never seemed to get going properly.

Starting at Real Madrid B, he eventually earned six appearances for Real Madrid first team before being moved onto Villareal where he had previously spent some loan time.

Since joining the Yellow Submarine, he has struggled with fitness and form having found the net just 11 times in 90 appearances.

It, therefore, seems sensible for him to seek a new challenge and for Villareal to cash in. However, it does raise concerns as to whether Everton should be pursuing the transfer of the Russian.

Where would he fit?

Marco Silva already told Everton fans that he would likely line up with a 4-3-3 this coming season and therefore signing a winger like Cheryshev makes a lot of sense.

He thrived for Russia this past summer when he was playing in a similar system and you can see why Everton would target a player with his qualities.

The current attacking options they have include Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie, Richarlison, Ademola Lookman and Kevin Mirallas.

That level of depth on the wing would suggest that Everton need not add another player into that position unless they were looking to sell some of their current players. It would, therefore, not seem to make much sense for Everton add to that position.

However, Marco Silva may want to bring his own players into the mix and the ambitious Everton board are likely to back him. Having already spent £50 million on Richarlison, it is clear that Silva thinks that their attacking options need to be improved.

Signing Cheryshev may not make sense on paper but he will bring much-needed competition to an Everton side that underachieved mightily last season. If the price is right, then the Toffees could do far worse than signing the tricky winger.

Should they buy him?

If the price is right and under £15 million, then Everton could well be picking up a bargain. However, buying a player who generally struggles for consistency would be a bad move for a club who have spent the last few seasons being inconsistent themselves.

If the price exceeds the £20 million mark, then Everton would be taking a huge risk in the hopes that Cheryshev can replicate his World Cup form.

How often have we seen players perform amazingly at summer competitions only to flop when signed for big money afterward? Signing Cheryshev would have that similar risk.

