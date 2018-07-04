Everton: Transfer window is about to hot up for the Toffees

Reuters/ANTON VAGANOV

Reports from the Daily Mirror and Star today have suggested that Everton are looking at offloading first team players Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Williams and Yannick Bolasie.

It is also being reported that Everton are interested in England internationals Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jack Wilshere.

The former Watford and Hull City boss is swinging for a home run and a change of culture at Everton, but what could these transfers mean for them?

The outgoings

Schneiderlin signed for a hefty fee of around £24 million back in January 2017. Since then he has failed to replicate the form he showed at Southampton or even Manchester United.

That being said, Schneiderlin has been a regular fixture in the Everton squad so it will be of interest to see how much Everton would want for their midfielder.

Former Swansea City captain Ashley Williams is also on the transfer list, but he has failed to impress during his two-year spell at Goodison Park.

Reuters/JASON CAIRNDUFF

He played 24 games for Everton last season but was to blame for a lot of their defensive woes throughout the season.

Yannick Bolasie signed for Everton for a fee of around £25 million in the summer of 2016 but picked up a major injury before his spell there really got going.

Last season he failed to impress with just one goal.

Overall, it looks unlikely that Everton will recoup the money they spent on these players as they put more than £50 million into securing these players over the last few years.

The incomings

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was very impressive this pasts season on loan at Crystal Palace and he has earned himself a regular spot in a Premier League side this coming season.

Chelsea are rumoured to want to keep the England International, but can they offer him a regular starting spot in their side?

Reuters/MURAD SEZER

Everton can offer Loftus-Cheek an opportunity to play every week in a squad that is likely to be at the right end of the table and contending for Europe.

Where he fits in will be interesting as he is better off behind the striker but Everton already have Gylfi Sigurdsson in that role.

The other incoming player is Jack Wilshere who would arrive on a free transfer after his Arsenal contract expired on July 1st.

Wilshere has his fair share of suitors with sides from across Europe interesting in his services.

Where does Everton rank in his favoured destinations? Maybe higher than you first thought. Of all the sides in England interested in him, Everton are arguably the best positioned to contend for trophies.

West Ham are always three defeats from turmoil so he could be put off from moving there, and after that, there are no other big sides seemingly interested in his services.

Wilshere could move abroad, but in doing so he is likely to make his chances of getting in the England squad even smaller.

If Everton can add one of these players they will be in a far better position, but getting them both signed would be a huge statement by Silva and Everton.

They would definitely be on their way to contending for European places again though they still need to find a goalscorer as they desperately missed Romelu Lukaku this past season.

Would this represent good business for Everton? Let us know in the comments below.