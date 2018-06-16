England vs Tunisia: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/LEE SMITH

On Monday at 19:00 (21:00 local time), England return to the World Cup, playing Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena.

Reports have suggested that Gareth Southgate will call upon Harry Maguire in a back three alongside Manchester City's John Stones and Kyle Walker. Ashley Young, the oldest player in the squad, is set to play as wing-back due to the lack of consistent game time from Danny Rose, while Tottenham's Kieran Trippier will play on the other side.

Jordan Henderson, rather than Eric Dier, will play at the base of midfield with both Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard featuring behind Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

There are no injury concerns within England's squad, bar Marcus Rashford who suffered a knock in training. But the 20-year-old, who was England's man of the match in their final pre-tournament friendly against Costa Rica, has returned to training and should be fit enough to feature.

Tunisia have more injury concerns. Their most creative player, Youssef Msakni is missing the tournament through injury, while the likes of Ali Maaloul, Ghailene Chaalali, Rami Bedoui and Ben Amor have suffered setbacks in the build-up to this test.

Here are five things to look forward to: