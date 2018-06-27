header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

27 Jun 2018

England vs Belgium: 5 things to look forward to

England vs Belgium: 5 things to look forward to

It may be a dead rubber but England and Belgium will both crave momentum heading into the Round of 16. But who will get the upper hand in Kalingrad?

Jump To

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England and Belgium head into the final group game level on points, goals scored and goals conceded. The only issue remaining is who will top the group.

And while there has been a suggestion second place would offer a less rocky road to the final, there is value in maintaining winning form ahead of the knockout phase.

A full-blooded encounter should not be expected as both teams look to make changes while conserving energy for the next phase, but those drafted in will be keen to impress.

Here are a five things to look forward to in Group G’s dead rubber fixture?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy