England vs Belgium: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England and Belgium head into the final group game level on points, goals scored and goals conceded. The only issue remaining is who will top the group.

And while there has been a suggestion second place would offer a less rocky road to the final, there is value in maintaining winning form ahead of the knockout phase.

A full-blooded encounter should not be expected as both teams look to make changes while conserving energy for the next phase, but those drafted in will be keen to impress.

Here are a five things to look forward to in Group G’s dead rubber fixture?