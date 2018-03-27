England take on Italy and Brazil looking for Germany revenge: 5 things to look out for in Tuesday's international friendlies

(Photo credit: Danilo Borges/copa2014.gov.br)

With the final tranche of international friendlies taking place on Tuesday evening, there are a number of interesting match-ups which will have people around the world eagerly awaiting the World Cup in Russia this summer.

As England host an Italy side who will be absent from the tournament, many of the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the competition are also in action with Germany taking on Brazil in what is the most attractive encounter of the international break.

Elsewhere, the game between Spain and Argentina rounds off the international break with a potential rehearsal for the World Cup final in July.

Given the number of fascinating fixtures, we at RealSport have looked through the schedule and picked out five of the most intriguing match-ups for you to keep an eye on as the evening unfolds.

