header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

11 Jul 2018

England: Jordan Henderson’s slow road to redemption

England: Jordan Henderson’s slow road to redemption

Often maligned by fans of club and country, is Jordan Henderson finally getting the recognition he deserves?

Jump To

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Before England’s buccaneers set sail on their unlikely mission to break football free from its 52-year incarceration on foreign shores and bring it home safe and well, questions were asked of the choice of crew: Where’s Jonjo Shelvey? Why has Jack Wilshere been snubbed? What about Adam Lallana? Smalling? Tarkowski? Lascelles? The Twitter hordes quizzed angrily, often in capital letters. 

But the lamenting of those omitted was nothing compared to the raging at including one player - Jordan Henderson.

Few players in recent times have faced such relentless and damning criticism from fans as the Liverpool man. A quick look at some pre-tournament comments tells you everything you need to know.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy